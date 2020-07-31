Pacers' Victor Oladipo 'Optimistic' About Playing vs. 76ers amid Quad Injury

AJ MAST/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo told reporters that he's optimistic he can return to the court for his team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

"I felt good today," Oladipo said per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star. "We'll see what tomorrow brings. ... I'm optimistic."

Oladipo suffered a right quad tendon tear that forced him off the court from January 2019 to January 2020. Upon his return, he averaged 13.8 points in 25.9 minutes per game but experienced right knee soreness prior to the NBA season being suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old initially said that he would not participate in the NBA's restart in Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, with the ex-Indiana star citing his need to be fully healthy for the 2020-21 season.

But Oladipo changed his mind, joined the Pacers in the NBA bubble and played in all three of the Pacers' scrimmages, averaging 11.3 points in 25.0 minutes per game.

The Pacers' matchup with the 76ers will be the first of eight "seeding games" for the team prior to the playoffs, which begin August 17.

