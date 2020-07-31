Video: Lakers' Anthony Davis Tells LeBron James to 'Hurry Up' with Media Session

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 31, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (23) high-five during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their portion of the NBA's 2019-20 restart in Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, with a 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.  

Afterward, Lakers guard/forward LeBron James spoke with reporters, but All-Star teammate and big man Anthony Davis wanted the four-time NBA MVP to wrap that session up quickly after peeking his head inside the hallway where the presser took place (h/t Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report):

The Lakers were all in good spirits after the victory, which all but cemented the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. They have seven games remaining and sit 6.5 games ahead of the second-place Clippers.

The Davis-James combination dominated with AD posting 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists and James scoring the game-winning bucket with 12.8 seconds remaining to cap off a 16-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist evening.

L.A. is back in action Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET against the Toronto Raptors.

