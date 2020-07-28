Packers' Devin Funchess Opts Out of 2020 Season After Signing 1-Year Contract

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has opted out of the 2020 NFL season, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Funchess revealed why in an Instagram post, citing his family members' experiences with COVID-19 and his desire to sit out for their safety.

Per a revised collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, players have the option to sit out the campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who voluntarily opt out are eligible for a $150,000 salary advance, per NFL.com.

Higher-risk opt-outs—players who have medical conditions that could make them more likely to have serious complications if they test positive for COVID-19—are eligible for a $350,000 stipend in addition to an "accrued season toward free agency and all benefits and minimum salary credit for a credited season," according to NFL.com.

Funchess, 26, signed with the Pack on a one-year, $2.5 million contract in March.

