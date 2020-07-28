Ranking the Best Trade Assets of the 2020 NBA Offseason

1 of 6

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

If we were simply talking talent, Simmons and Embiid would be jostling for the No. 1 spot (or, if we included Giannis Antetokounmpo, fighting for No. 2). The former is a 6'10" floor general who's a terror in transition. The latter is a Hakeem Olajuwon reboot with modern enhancements. These are building-block ballers in every sense.

Which is why they didn't make the list. There may always be trade speculation around these two, because their games don't necessarily fit the same puzzle. And maybe if Philly flames out of the playoffs in spectacular fashion, the franchise would do something as dramatic as splitting up the dynamic duo. But we're guessing if the Sixers have a busy summer, they'll spend it reshuffling their roster around the co-centerpieces.

Brooklyn Nets' Young Talent

As soon as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving return to action, Brooklyn will rocket into championship-or-bust mode. That knowledge has the Nets itching for another difference-maker, and they're expected to "use some of their young talent to acquire a third star along with Kyrie and Durant," according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM).

That presumably means Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie, and while they could collectively bring back a star, each just misses the cut individually. Between LeVert's injury history, Dinwiddie's erratic shooting (career 31.8 percent from three) and Allen's limited range (70.3 percent of his career shots have come within three feet), they each have a reason for landing just outside our top five.

The Untouchables

The Denver Nuggets have wrapped the "untouchable" label around Michael Porter Jr. The Miami Heat did the same with Tyler Herro. If you've seen the two rookies in action, it isn't hard to know why. Porter isn't even 700 minutes into his career and already looks like a three-level scorer (19.2 points per 36 minutes on 49.5/42.2/76.7 shooting). Herro is a 6'5" sniper (99 triples at a 39.1 percent clip) with the handles to free himself.

Saying that, you wonder if either club would reconsider that status if it uncovered a deal that pushed it to the brink of contention. Would Porter or Herro become expendable if Bradley Beal were available as a co-star for Nikola Jokic or to complete a Big Three with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo? We're not convinced, so the rooks stayed off the list, but we also can't rule it out.