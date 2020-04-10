Report: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Relationship 'Doesn't Appear Salvagable'

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reportedly remains "reluctant" to repair his relationship with Rudy Gobert because of the center's actions before his coronavirus diagnosis.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Friday the Jazz have started the process of trying to fix the lingering issues between their star players with minimal success.

"It doesn't appear salvageable," a source told The Athletic.

