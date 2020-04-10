Report: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Relationship 'Doesn't Appear Salvagable'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reportedly remains "reluctant" to repair his relationship with Rudy Gobert because of the center's actions before his coronavirus diagnosis.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Friday the Jazz have started the process of trying to fix the lingering issues between their star players with minimal success.

"It doesn't appear salvageable," a source told The Athletic.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Unanswered NBA Questions 🧐

    Every team's biggest issue that still needs fixing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Unanswered NBA Questions 🧐

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2004 NBA Draft Class

    Iguodala makes a big jump in our latest re-draft. See the full list ➡️

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Re-Drafting the 2004 NBA Draft Class

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz Add 12 More Games to 'Playback' Schedule

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Jazz Add 12 More Games to 'Playback' Schedule

    Deseret News
    via Deseret News

    The Man Who Will Save the Bulls

    Our writer found clues from Arturas Karnisovas' time with Denver to show how he might turn Chicago around ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Man Who Will Save the Bulls

    Jake Fischer
    via Bleacher Report