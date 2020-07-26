Chris Paul: Michelle Obama to Speak to NBA Players About Importance of Voting

Vincent Thian/Associated Press

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be a guest speaker for the NBA players in the bubble Sunday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBPA president Chris Paul announced the news, noting Obama will speak to the players about the importance of voting.

Obama has made voter registration a priority ahead of the 2020 election in November as part of the When We All Vote campaign.

This presentation comes amid an increase in social justice initiatives around the NBA following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in police custody.

LeBron James has notably worked to improve voting rights with his More Than A Vote organization, which was created in June after African American communities saw long lines at voting polls in Georgia during the primaries. Fellow basketball stars Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jalen Rose and Draymond Green have also joined the organization.

The group recently donated $100,000 to help pay fines ex-felons could have for voting in Florida, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.