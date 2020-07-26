NBA: Lou Williams to Miss Clippers' Opening Games, Quarantine for 10 Days

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams will have to quarantine for 10 days before he's permitted to return to the NBA's campus at Walt Disney World Resort campus.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the quarantine went into effect Saturday. As a result, Williams will miss the Clippers' first two games of the NBA restart.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Bobby Marks reported Saturday the league was looking into Williams visiting the Magic City gentlemen's club in Atlanta after receiving an excused absence to leave the NBA "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.

