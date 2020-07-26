LeBron James Wears 24 Band on Finger to Honor Kobe Bryant at Lakers Scrimmage

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' hand is seen with a wrap that features Kobe Bryant's number on it during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 121-111. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James used the Los Angeles Lakers' scrimmage Saturday to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The four-time NBA MVP wore a No. 24 band on his finger during their matchup against the Orlando Magic:

This isn't the first time that James has worn a band around his finger with Bryant's number on it. He's also honored the Lakers legend in other ways since he died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.

In the Lakers' first game after Bryant's death, James wore a wristband on his forearm against the Portland Trail Blazers in remembrance of the five-time champion.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin tweeted a picture from Lakers practice Feb. 3 that showed James wearing a bracelet with both of Bryant's numbers on it:

Saturday marked Los Angeles' second scrimmage game on the NBA campus. It will play one more scrimmage on Monday against the Washington Wizards before resuming the season July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

