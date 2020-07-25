Knicks Rumors: Mike Woodson, Mike Miller Have Support to Join Thibodeau's Staff

Ben Margot/Associated Press

There is reportedly support within the New York Knicks organization for Mike Woodson and Mike Miller to be part of the coaching staff next season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday the Knicks were finalizing a five-year deal to make Tom Thibodeau their new head coach.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, there is "strong internal support" for Woodson and Miller to serve under Thibodeau.

Woodson was the Knicks' head coach from March 2012 through the 2013-14 season, while Miller was New York's interim head coach this season following the firing of David Fizdale. Both Woodson and Miller interviewed for the Knicks' head coaching vacancy as well.

Woodson, who was most recently an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2017-18 season, is the last Knicks head coach to enjoy any success.

In his three seasons at the helm, Woodson went 109-79 and led the Knicks to the playoffs in both 2011-12 and 2012-13. In 2013, Woodson took the Knicks to the second round, where they were ousted by the Indiana Pacers.

New York has not reached the postseason since it parted ways with Woodson.

This season, Miller had the unenviable task of taking over a 4-18 team that was well on its way to missing the playoffs for the seventh straight season. While the Knicks finished just 21-45, they played significantly better under Miller than Fizdale.

The Knicks were 17-27 with Miller as the head coach and showed some flashes of what they could become if young players RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox II, Mitchell Robinson and Frank Ntilikina come into their own.

Thibodeau is an experienced head coach with stints with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, but even the most grizzled coaching veterans can benefit from experienced coaches supporting them.

Both Woodson and Miller understand the pressures of coaching in the Big Apple, which conceivably makes them fine fits on Thibodeau's staff.