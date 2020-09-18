Report: Giannis Wins 2nd Straight MVP over LeBron James, James Harden

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly been named NBA MVP for the second consecutive year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

He's the second player in franchise history to collect back-to-back MVPs, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Antetokounmpo beat out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, denying James what would've been his fifth MVP to tie him with Bill Russell and Michael Jordan for the second-most all time.

The Greek Freak set a high bar for himself in 2018-19. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists as the Bucks won 60 games.

His numbers were even better this season, and Milwaukee almost certainly would've improved upon its win total had the COVID-19 pandemic not interrupted the NBA season. The league based this year's postseason honors on games through March 11, excluding the eight seeding games after the restart.

The Bucks were first in the Eastern Conference at 53-12, 6.5 games up on the second-place Toronto Raptors. At one point, it looked like they might be flirting with history before they started cooling off.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, was averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists over nearly two fewer minutes per game. He had also connected on a career-best 83 three-pointers. His long-range shooting remains a work in progress (30.6 percent) but is getting to a point where opponents have to respect his jumper.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 25-year-old was stifling on the defensive end, too. According to NBA.com, he held opposing players to 36.1 percent shooting overall and 31.3 percent on three-pointers. He was simultaneously a capable rim protector and suffocating on the perimeter.

Antetokounmpo was also named NBA Defensive Player of the Year, so he now joins Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan as the only players to win DPOY and MVP in the same season.

His standout performance came in a 122-118 win over the Utah Jazz on November 25. He finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

"Even without a three-point shot, Giannis was the most unstoppable player in the league this year," Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin wrote of Antetokounmpo in arguing why he deserved to win MVP. "He was unguardable attacking the basket while also setting up shots for his Bucks teammates, all on top of being arguably the NBA's best wing defender."

The Bucks aren't a one-man show since the team has surrounded Antetokounmpo with as strong a supporting cast as one could reasonably expect for a franchise in a non-marquee market. Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, George Hill, Eric Bledsoe and Wesley Matthews all play to his strengths by spacing the floor and spreading out the defense to clear the way for his drives to the basket.

But nobody questions Antetokounmpo's value to Milwaukee. Take him out of the mix and the team's championship hopes immediately evaporate.

Of course, that's the big question surrounding the franchise. The Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, a disappointing result after they had taken a 2-0 series lead and had home-court advantage.

Kawhi Leonard is no longer in Toronto, removing one roadblock in Milwaukee's way. Anything short of an NBA Finals appearance could have major ramifications for the future with Antetokounmpo due to hit free agency in 2021.