LeBron James Writes 'Justice for Breonna T' on Sneakers for Lakers vs. Mavs

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants justice for Breonna Taylor.

James wrote "#Justice4BreonnaT" on his sneakers for Thursday's scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks:

Theresa Waldrop, Ray Sanchez and Elizabeth Joseph of CNN noted Taylor was a Black EMT from the Louisville area who was "killed when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times."

Nick DePaula of ESPN noted James wrote a number of things on his sneakers for Thursday's game, including a message to Kobe Bryant that said "RIP 24•8•2."

James also took to Twitter and praised Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris' calls for justice when it comes to Taylor:

"We want to make sure that Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and the officers involved with Breonna Taylor's death, and that's all I got to say," Harris said when calling for action from Kentucky's attorney general.

He added: "That's going to be my answer for every question. For Daniel Cameron to step up and to do what's right. And that's the only message that I've got today."

Players calling for justice for Taylor has been a theme in the NBA's campus-like environment in the Walt Disney World Resort. Hemal Jhaveri of USA Today's For The Win noted Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant, Lakers center Dwight Howard and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have also done so.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"For us, equality is demanded," Brown said. "Black lives matter. Breonna Taylor is an example of a Black life who was taken because of how the system has been laid out. We're going to continue to protest."