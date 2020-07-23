LeBron James on Lakers' Scrimmage vs. Mavs: 'Championship Mindset at All Time'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

LeBron James has his eyes on the prize ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

King James took to Instagram and posted an animated photo of himself with the following caption: "Let's Get It!! We back at it tonight. Can't wait and it's just a scrimmage. Not to me though. Championship mindset at all time!! #RevengeSeasonContinues #ThekidfromAKRON."

The Lakers and 21 other teams have been gathered in Orlando, Florida, for the past couple of weeks ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Thursday will represent the first opportunity for LeBron and his teammates to compete in a game-like situation since the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of the suspension, James and Anthony Davis had helped the Lakers to first place in the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

Even though the scrimmage vs. Dallas won't count in the standings, it promises to capture the attention of most NBA fans, as James and Davis will go up against two of the game's brightest young stars in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The game will also be an important tune-up for both teams ahead of their restart openers. The Lakers will return to action July 30 with a regular-season game against the rival Los Angeles Clippers, while the Mavs will face the Houston Rockets on July 31.

The Lakers, Mavericks and all other remaining teams will play eight regular-season games each before the start of the playoffs.

Since LeBron and the Lakers have a 5.5-game lead over the second-place Clippers in the West, they are the heavy favorites to clinch the No. 1 seed and represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.