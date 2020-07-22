Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul Partner to Form Social Change Fund

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

FILE - In this July 13, 2016, file photo, NBA basketball players Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, from left, speak on stage at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The four gave an anti-violence speech and expressed their support of the values behind the Black Lives Matter movement.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul announced Wednesday that he is partnering with Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and former NBA star Dwyane Wade to form the Social Change Fund:

Paul wrote on Twitter that the goal of the Social Change Fund is to "address socio-economic injustice issues facing Black and Brown communities by making meaningful change."

Wade, Anthony and Paul have long been outspoken against racial inequality and social injustice, and they have been joined by prominent athletes across all sports in recent months, especially since the killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

     

