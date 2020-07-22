Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul Partner to Form Social Change Fund

Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul Partner to Form Social Change FundJuly 22, 2020
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul announced Wednesday that he is partnering with Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and former NBA star Dwyane Wade to form the Social Change Fund:
Chris Paul @CP3
Excited to partner with my brothers @dwyanewade @carmeloanthony to create @Socialchangefnd!! Our mission is to address socio-economic injustice issues facing Black and Brown communities by making meaningful change. Looking forward to building a better, more equal tomorrow.✊🏾 https://t.co/ZGE1CJcLoa
Paul wrote on Twitter that the goal of the Social Change Fund is to "address socio-economic injustice issues facing Black and Brown communities by making meaningful change."
Wade, Anthony and Paul have long been outspoken against racial inequality and social injustice, and they have been joined by prominent athletes across all sports in recent months, especially since the killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
