Tobias Harris Advocates for Justice for Breonna Taylor During Media Session

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris got straight to the point during Monday's press conference.

"We want to make sure that Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and the officers involved with Breonna Taylor's death, and that's all I got to say," he said when calling for action from Kentucky's attorney general.

He continued, notifying reporters, "That's going to be my answer for every question. For Daniel Cameron to step up and to do what's right. That's the only message that I've got today."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was a fan of the message:

James was not the only one to react, with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul and others offering their support for Harris' words:

Hemal Jhaveri of USA Today's For The Win noted the 76ers forward is not the first NBA player to use his media availability to fight for justice for Taylor. Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant, Lakers center Dwight Howard and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have also done so in a similar manner.

"For us, equality is demanded," Brown said. "Black lives matter. Breonna Taylor is an example of a Black life who was taken because of how the system has been laid out. We're going to continue to protest."

Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports noted that "Taylor, a Louisville-area EMT, was shot multiple times and killed in her bed around midnight on March 13 after police executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment during a drug investigation."

Taylor's killing, along with George Floyd's after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck while he was pleading for his life and saying he could not breathe, sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

A number of NBA players joined in with the protests, including Harris. He marched in a protest in Philadelphia following Floyd's death and wrote the following on Twitter: "Heartbroken at this, bystanders can't go tackle the officer off the man because we know how that would play out. Only one here to help is the other officer standing there letting it all happen. SHAME!!!!"

While he and other players who are in the NBA's campus-like environment near Orlando, Florida, amid the COVID-19 pandemic cannot currently join marches and protests, they are using their voices in other ways to continue the fight for justice.