76ers' Tobias Harris Marches in Protest over George Floyd's Death in Philly

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris took part in a protest march Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police Department custody Monday.

Floyd's death has sparked nationwide outrage and protests, and Harris' Instagram video (via Jeff Skversky of WPVI) showcased the large gathering in Philadelphia:

