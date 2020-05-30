76ers' Tobias Harris Marches in Protest over George Floyd's Death in Philly

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris plays during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris took part in a protest march Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police Department custody Monday.

Floyd's death has sparked nationwide outrage and protests, and Harris' Instagram video (via Jeff Skversky of WPVI) showcased the large gathering in Philadelphia:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

