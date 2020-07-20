Texas Plans to Limit Football Stadium Capacity to 50% Amid COVID-19, Says AD

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The University of Texas plans on limiting seating capacity to 50 percent inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the upcoming college football season.

As Joe Cook of Inside Texas shared, Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte wrote an email to season-ticket holders updating them on plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we continue to work closely with the Governor's office and follow state guidelines for social distancing, we anticipate seating at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium to be at a reduced capacity," Del Conte wrote. "As of today, capacity is limited to 50 percent."

The email also noted the school expects to offer every season-ticket holder the chance to purchase season tickets.

Season-ticket holders who choose to opt out of attending games amid the pandemic will have three options. They can either receive a full refund, convert their ticket cost to a 2021 credit or convert it into a tax-deductible donation to the Longhorn Foundation.

The decision comes with plenty of questions looming over the immediate future of college football, which is fragmented into conferences across the country and does not have a single commissioner to implement significant rules like professional leagues do.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced they will be moving to conference-only schedules in an effort to establish more uniformity in rules and dealing with health and safety concerns during an uncertain time.

Texas is in the Big 12, which has not made such an announcement yet, so it might play more games than teams in the Big Ten and Pac-12.

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have at least explored working together to alter their schedules accordingly and perhaps preserve at least a handful of marquee nonconference games.

Texas is scheduled to visit the defending champion LSU Tigers on Sept. 12 if that game happens as planned.

The Longhorns may not have many people in the stands pulling for them in that game, but the school appears to be doing what it can to create a home-field advantage for games at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium amid the pandemic.