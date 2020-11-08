    Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Says He'll 'Be Fine' After Knee Injury vs. Cowboys

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger limped off the field with an apparent knee injury before halftime during Sunday's 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys, though he returned to the game in the second half.

    After the contest, Roethlisberger told reporters he wasn't worried about his knee.

    "No, I'll be fine," he said when asked if his knee was a concern going forward. "Thank you for asking."

    Any injury would be a concern for both the quarterback and the Steelers, however, especially if it forced him to miss time.

    Roethlisberger played just two games last season before an elbow injury ended his year prematurely. It was bad enough that he required surgery to "reattach three tendons," per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

    While it was the most time he's missed in a season, he is used to injuries as he only played all 16 games four times in his first 16 years in the NFL. He's also been forced to play through a variety of ailments during his extended time in the league.

    The veteran remains effective when healthy with a resume that includes six Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl titles.

    Roethlisberger is just two years removed from an impressive 2018 season where he set a career high with 34 passing touchdowns and totaled 5,129 passing yards, which not only led the NFL but also ranks as the seventh-highest total in league history.

    Pittsburgh struggled mightily without him in 2019, with Mason Rudolph and Delvin Hodges leading an offense that finished 30th in the NFL in total yards, ending 8-8 overall.

    The team reacquired backup Joshua Dobbs in the offseason, but the Steelers would struggle offensively if Roethlisberger missed time.

