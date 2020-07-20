Gimmick Matches Exceed Expectations and Hot Takes from WWE Extreme Rules 2020

1 of 4

WWE has a long and frustrating history of overproducing gimmick matches to the point that they become laughably bad or mind-numbingly stupid, and with an Eye for an Eye match and Wyatt Swamp Fight on the card, there was plenty of reason to suspect Extreme Rules 2020 would become a Horror Show for all the wrong reasons.

But it did not.

Despite two incredibly ridiculous concepts on paper, both the grisly battle between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins and the taped cinematic bout between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt far exceeded expectations and helped make Sunday's pay-per-view infinitely better than expected.

Mysterio and Rollins had an enjoyable, appropriately intense match with a finish that adhered to the rules of the Eye for an Eye match without needing to go too over-the-top as to include a CGI eyeball protruding from a wrestler's face.

Then there was the latest masterpiece from Wyatt, who took Strowman on a long and arduous journey into his personal hell. He manipulated the universal champion, haunted him with the ghosts of his past and pulled out The Fiend at the end to hammer home to torment that awaits post-Extreme Rules.

The Horror Show tagline was thrown on to this years Extreme Rules pay-per-view to reflect these two matches in particular, placing a ton of pressure on them to succeed. They did, and the result was one of the fresher, more enjoyable presentations by WWE in quite some time.

In this new normal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, these kind of risque, outside-the-box type of matches are what the company should be doing to keep fans invested in a product that is incredibly stale without their participation.

Sunday's show was but an example of what can be. Now, it is up to WWE to examine what worked, realize why it did and go back to that well from time to time to help keep things fresh and the audience engaged.