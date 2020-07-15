Bears' Jaylon Johnson Talks NFL GOAT, Rookie Season Expectations in B/R AMA

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson has his opinion on the greatest NFL player of all time, and it's probably not who you're thinking.

Johnson discussed his GOAT and his expectations for his rookie season, among other topics, in a B/R AMA on Wednesday.

@Coco9: Who is the NFL GOAT?

Ray Lewis.

@HypoHunter: What are your expectations for your rookie season?

To start but I know that comes with a process and earning that. To contribute to the defense and make plays, but definitely to be a starter for sure.

@BayLegend: How have you conditioned and acclimated to the NFL in this quarantine?

Just working out with my brother, he is my personal trainer. Just trying to improve my footwork, I lift at my HS whenever it's open. Being diligent, doing lots of things on my own to get back in the best shape that I can.

@chiefbeeef: I feel like you were heavily slept on in the draft. How did you feel when teams were passing on you in the first round and early second round?

I was surprised, not disappointed just from the feedback I was getting. I thought I was going first round at least. Of course my pride of wanting to be the best got to me a little bit, I'm still happy at the end of the day.

@Coco9: When did you decide that football was what you wanted to do as a career and decide to put in the work to make it happen?

My junior year in HS, when i stopped playing basketball. I committed my whole to football.

@BayLegend: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Popeyes.

@andrew777dingus_: Start/bench/cut: Ping pong, pool, and bowling?

Start: Bowling

Bench: Ping Pong

Cut: Pool

@MSilverSports: Who was your favorite NFL team growing up?

I never had a favorite team, I just liked players. I was a big fan of Ray Lewis growing up watching him and Ed Reed.

@BayLegend: Favorite video game?

Nah I don't play video games.

@Not_RudyGobert: Who do you think will win the NBA championship? Who's your favorite team?

Lakers and Bucks, then LA for sure. Wherever LeBron goes I'm there.







@striplingwarrior: What was the best part of the BYU-Utah rivalry?

The hype going into the games, the game was pretty easy. They didn't pose much of a challenge but just all the talking and tweeting. My first game I didn't take that rivalry seriously and then I saw how they were acting towards us with all the gestures, I thought they were the Holy School?

@mturninngton: Honest opinion on Chicago style pizza?

The only deep dish I've ever had is Little Caesars.

@SpiralHam: What QB do you want to pick off the most?

I got two. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

@DaGoat234: How much time a day do you put into working out?

I'll include mental and physical. I'll probably say about four hours.

@FBontheKNOW: What other teams wanted to draft you?

I would say Raiders, Vikings and Chiefs.

@steelers19zm: Favorite athlete of all time?

Deion Sanders, he goes crazy.

@Not_KevinDurant: What was your reaction when you heard your name called?

Damn, I'm going to Chicago. That was my first initial thought. Then I was thinking who I'm playing with. 'I'm playing with some dogs.'

@PackersFan1233: Which teammate are you most excited to work with?

The people in my room, Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller.

@ben0: What was the college football atmosphere like?

The day before the game, going to watch movies and having popcorn. The night before the games just kicking it with the guys and getting your mind off the game.

@RjD2: Who's one WR in the NFL you would want to go up against?

Davante Adams, I've watched his game a whole lot. I have a whole lot of respect for his game, his releases, the way he runs his routes. I've watched about an hour on YouTube.

@tsmouse3: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

No.

@THEBeast91: Favorite food in general?

Pasta off the top of my head. But a good burger is nice too.

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

The Washington game in 2019, that was pretty good.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

I just make a playlist and then I shuffle it. A lot of Lil Baby, some Future in there.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

I have no idea.