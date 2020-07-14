Ex-Auburn HC Tommy Tuberville Wins Alabama Republican U.S. Senate Primary

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 15, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Tommy Tuberville of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on from the sideline against the Central Florida Knights during the game at Bright House Networks Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. Central Florida defeated Cincinnati 24-3. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville is one step closer to becoming Alabama's next senator after winning Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election.

The Associated Press announced the victory Tuesday evening.

In the runoff with former Alabama Senator and United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tuberville, a first-time politician, won 63.3 percent of the vote with 46.0 percent of precincts reporting, per NPR.

     

