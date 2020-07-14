Ex-Auburn HC Tommy Tuberville Wins Alabama Republican U.S. Senate Primary

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville is one step closer to becoming Alabama's next senator after winning Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election.

The Associated Press announced the victory Tuesday evening.

In the runoff with former Alabama Senator and United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tuberville, a first-time politician, won 63.3 percent of the vote with 46.0 percent of precincts reporting, per NPR.

