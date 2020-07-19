WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

5 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Rather than have an actual match between MVP and Apollo Crews, it was announced that Crews had not passed his pre-match physical due to a bulging disc injury he suffered from Bobby Lashley's Full Nelson.

Therefore, by forfeit, MVP declared himself the new United States Champion, although that wasn't even made official.

Just like that, the segment was over, which was incredibly disappointing and indicative of how poorly booked this event was. It's all sizzle and no steak.

The card is always subject to change and there are considerable issues right now with the pandemic getting in the way of recording things in an easier fashion, but WWE handled this completely the wrong way.

Knowing this would be the case, WWE should have had someone like Ricochet, Cedric Alexander or practically anyone else on the Raw roster—or even a surprise return like Mustafa Ali—show up to challenge MVP.

At least then, a match of some sort would have taken place. Without that, this is a bait and switch with fans who were interested in watching this match being given nothing in return.

A backup replacement is better than nothing, and since this was recorded in advance, there's even less of an excuse. If WWE didn't think Crews could perform, a change should have been made prior to the show.

It's even worse that this was left ambiguous. It's as if WWE's plan was to spend several weeks telling fans to tune in to this event just to tell them to tune in to Raw again to find out more information.

There was nothing of value in this segment. It didn't even up the ante on MVP's character work, as this was the same bravado of declaring himself the champion we've seen for weeks.