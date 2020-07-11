Lou Williams Said Clippers' Choice on Joining Restart Was 'Everybody or Nobody'

Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams (23) drives toward the basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers roster came to an agreement before heading to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart: Either the whole team plays or nobody does.

The decision was detailed by guard Lou Williams, who told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk he was split on returning to play.

Los Angeles entered the March 11 NBA hiatus with a record of 44-20 and holding on to second place in the Western Conference. Had one player opted out, it could have knocked out one of the top title contenders from resuming play in Florida.

     

