Clippers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Arrives in Orlando for NBA Restart After Delay

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard arrived in Orlando, Florida, and joined the team Friday night, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Leonard was not on the team flight Wednesday because he was excused to tend to a family matter, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers later told reporters that Leonard would arrive in Orlando on Friday.

The 2019-20 NBA season, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume later this month in Orlando with 22 teams playing eight regular-season games each before the start of the playoffs.

