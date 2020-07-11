Clippers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Arrives in Orlando for NBA Restart After Delay

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard arrived in Orlando, Florida, and joined the team Friday night, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Leonard was not on the team flight Wednesday because he was excused to tend to a family matter, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers later told reporters that Leonard would arrive in Orlando on Friday.

The 2019-20 NBA season, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume later this month in Orlando with 22 teams playing eight regular-season games each before the start of the playoffs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.