NBA Trade Ideas to Create New Big 3s This Offseason

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors receive: John Collins, Kevin Huerter

Atlanta Hawks receive: Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Alen Smailagic, 2020 first-round pick

Collins sees himself as a max-contract candidate. The Hawks aren't so sure and are hesitant about giving him "significant money," The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reported.

If that nudges the bouncy big man onto the trade block, Golden State should be ready to pounce.

The team has major buying potential with an early first-round pick burning in its pocket, and Golden State—which would get a Big Four out of the deal more than a new Big Three—needs more of an immediate impact than the typical rookie would provide. Collins could scratch that itch. He's basically been a nightly supplier of 20 points and 10 boards since the start of last season, all while expanding his offensive range and increasing his rim protection.

He looks like the perfect pick-and-roll (or pick-and-pop) partner for Stephen Curry. Collins' lob threat could draw in defenders and give Klay Thompson more breathing room, and Collins' athleticism could help him complement Draymond Green on the defensive interior. Tack on Huerter, a Thompson clone on catch-and-shoot threes with a 42.4 percent success rate, and the Dubs could be reloaded for a run at the title.

If the Hawks decide Collins isn't worth the cash—or not a great fit with Clint Capela—they flip someone they don't want to pay for one asset on top of the next.

The first-rounder is the crown jewel, as it could give Atlanta two selections inside the top five. That means finding Huerter's replacement (maybe Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball) and either replacing Collins (with Obi Toppin?) or just grabbing the best prospect available.

Beyond the pick, Poole can help the offense avoid collapses without Trae Young if he can build off his late-season success (14.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting his final 13 outings). Smailagic has flashed intriguing potential. Looney has championship experience—and two-way ability if he can ever get healthy—and at 24 years old, he's still young enough to lock in as part of Atlanta's long-term core.