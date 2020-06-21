Ranking the Top 15 G League Players with NBA Potential

15 of 15

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

A potential top-three pick in the 2021 draft, Jalen Green was the first to accept the G League's offer over others from top colleges and pro teams overseas.

Apparently, all the Select program needed was to secure one high-profile name for credibility for others to follow suit. Green may have changed the game for high school graduates and opened another door for them to prepare for the NBA.

He'll suit up with Todd, Sotto, Nix and veterans under coach Brian Shaw. And scouts seem confident Green will put up similar or better numbers compared to the biggest one-and-done prospects from the NCAA.

Over the past year, he's sharpened his ball-handling for creation and improved his perimeter shot-making, exciting developments for such an explosive 6'5" athlete. It wouldn't be surprising if his percentages lacked efficiency, but they won't set off any alarms.

Between his transition offense and slashing, expanding pull-up game and secondary playmaking, Green figures to put together enough flashes and production to back up his superstar potential.

