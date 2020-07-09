Lakers' LeBron James: Going to NBA Restart 'Felt Like I'm Heading to Do a Bid'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles. If James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James left for Orlando, Florida, on Thursday with the rest of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

This goodbye was more difficult than a typical road trip.

James tweeted it felt like he was "heading to do a bid" when leaving his family before the flight:

For those unaware: "Doing a bid" is slang for a prison term.

No NBA players will be able to see their families, barring emergencies, for several weeks. Guests will be allowed to arrive Aug. 30 at the earliest, which will be after the end of the first round of the playoffs, to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19.

Separation anxiety could be higher than normal for players and their families, given they have spent most of the last four months together at home.

