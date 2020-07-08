Knicks Rumors: Bulls' Chris Fleming to Interview for NY's Head Coach Job

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are planning to interview Chicago Bulls lead assistant Chris Fleming as part of their head coaching search, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Fleming joined the Bulls for the 2019-20 season after spending three years with the Brooklyn Nets. He began his NBA coaching career as an assistant for the Denver Nuggets in 2015-16.

The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov reported in June that Fleming was on the Knicks' list of interviewees. Ian Begley of SNY reported the team was expected to look at around eight to 10 candidates as it seeks a permanent replacement for David Fizdale.

