Knicks Rumors: Bulls' Chris Fleming to Interview for NY's Head Coach Job

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

CHICAGO, IL -  NOVEMBER 16: Coby White #0 talks with assistant coach Chris Fleming of the Chicago Bulls before the game on November 16, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are planning to interview Chicago Bulls lead assistant Chris Fleming as part of their head coaching search, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

Fleming joined the Bulls for the 2019-20 season after spending three years with the Brooklyn Nets. He began his NBA coaching career as an assistant for the Denver Nuggets in 2015-16.

The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov reported in June that Fleming was on the Knicks' list of interviewees. Ian Begley of SNY reported the team was expected to look at around eight to 10 candidates as it seeks a permanent replacement for David Fizdale.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Will the NBA Champion Require an Asterisk?

    Only if these players don't play

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Will the NBA Champion Require an Asterisk?

    Nekias Duncan
    via Bleacher Report

    Perfect FA for Every Superstar Duo

    @GregSwartz finds the best fitting player to maximize dynamic duos

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Perfect FA for Every Superstar Duo

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    How Teams Blew It with LeBron

    NBA owners and execs who lost ‘The Decision’ take you inside their failed pitch meetings 10 years later ➡️

    @RicBucher will be answering your questions in app at 4ET

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Teams Blew It with LeBron

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Nuggets ✍️

    Can a slimmer Jokic help Denver make a serious title run? B/R details some issues Nuggets need to fix during the playoffs 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Nuggets ✍️

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report