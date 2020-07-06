Cubs' Kris Bryant Says 'I Don't Really Feel' Safe in Return to MLB Amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant warms up during baseball practice at Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant said he is concerned about his safety playing baseball this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.  

"I wanted to play this year because I thought it would be safe," Bryant said Monday, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "Honestly, I don't really feel that."

After the season was initially delayed in March because of COVID-19, the 2020 campaign is now set to begin on July 23. Players and team personnel reported to camps on July 1 and will soon begin Spring Training 2.0.

MLB had outlined protocols for helping slow the spread of the coronavirus, including testing every other day. 

However, Bryant explained Monday some haven't been tested on that timeline, going over a week without being tested:

Other teams have reported problems with getting test results in a timely manner, including the Washington Nationals, who canceled Monday's practices.

"Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "Otherwise, Summer Camp and the 2020 season are at risk."

MLB announced 3,185 players and personnel were tested upon returning to team sites and 38 yielded positive results, including 31 players.

Meanwhile, cases continue to surge around the United States with over 40,000 new cases in each of the last six days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 129,000 people have died in the United States from the disease as of Monday.

The concerns from Bryant, a former MVP and three-time All-Star, could force MLB to reevaluate its plans and protocols going into the season.

