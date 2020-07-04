Dodgers' David Price Opts Out of 2020 Season, Cites Family's Health as Priority

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price announced he's opting out of the 2020 MLB season. Price tweeted a statement Saturday afternoon:

The left-hander said he came to the decision after consulting with his family and the Dodgers.

The 2012 Cy Young Award winner was traded to Los Angeles from the Boston Red Sox as part of the Mookie Betts deal for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, Jeter Downs and cash considerations on February 10.

His decision means L.A. fans won't get to see him take the mound until 2021 at the earliest.

While it's certainly a blow to the club's starting rotation, perhaps no roster is built better to withstand as massive a loss as the Dodgers. Price was slotted as the third starter in the rotation behind Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler—two All-Stars in their own right. The team is also carrying Ross Stripling, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin, each a former top prospect who has experience starting.

That list doesn't include Julio Urias and Alex Wood, two arms already penciled into the back end of the rotation. Los Angeles will be able to mix it up a bit in replacing Price depending on its matchups.

Even still, the Dodgers are losing a pitcher who consistently tosses more than 100 innings and last year in Boston compiled a 4.28 ERA and 1.314 WHIP to go with 128 strikeouts on 32 walks.

It remains to be seen how the loss of Price will affect L.A.'s World Series odds. Caesars Palace listed the club at +350 (bet $100 to win $350) to win a championship in 2020, tied with the New York Yankees as the favorites heading into MLB's truncated 60-game season.

Even as he's yet to throw a single pitch in regulation for his new club, Price has stepped up to help take care of minor league players in the Dodgers' organization. When the coronavirus pandemic forced MLB to go on hiatus, Price personally donated $1,000 to each of the team's 220 players in LA's farm system.

In opting out of the season, Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports California notes Price is forfeiting nearly $12 million in salary.