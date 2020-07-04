Yankees' Gerrit Cole: 'We Really Like Our Chances' of Winning 2020 World Series

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole said Friday he's "bullish" about the club's chances to win the 2020 World Series.

Cole, who signed a massive nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yanks in free agency, discussed the team's outlook ahead of the scheduled start of the shortened season on July 23 or 24.

"I've got to say that we really like our chances. We're bullish on it," he told reporters. "Sixty games, 162 games—when it comes down to it, players just want to compete and get after it. It's going to be a different season, but there is only going to be one coronavirus World Series champion. That's unique in and of itself, and I don't see why you wouldn't want to take that trophy home."

Cole also explained the trust he has in his new teammates to follow all MLB's safety protocols, which could have been especially important to him after his wife Amy gave birth to a boy Tuesday.

"So far, the testing has been robust," he said. "I certainly have confidence in my teammates and the Yankees to keep us safe. My gosh, we worked like five months on this protocol with a lot of outside counsel, so both of us want me to play. If there's obviously some significant breakouts or something that would really kind of put us in danger, we may adjust."

New York is the co-favorite to win the World Series along with the Los Angeles Dodgers with +350 odds, per Caesars Palace. No other team's betting line is better than +1,100 (Houston Astros).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported in late June the Yankees are slated to help open the regular season July 23 against the reigning champion Washington Nationals. Whenever the Yanks do take the field, Cole will likely be on the mound for Opening Day.

"I'm honored to do it," Cole told reporters Friday. "I've prepared this entire summer to be put in that position, so I fully expect to be ready to go."

The Yankees have captured 27 World Series titles, 16 more than any other MLB franchise.

Signing Cole to bolster the rotation combined with a star-studded lineup led by Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres gives them a great chance to chase down championship No. 28.