Mavs' Luka Doncic: 'It's Going to Be Weird' Playing Without Fans at NBA Restart

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 3, 2020

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. Video games have become a go-to hobby for millions self-isolating around the world, and athletes from preps to pros have eagerly grabbed the controls. Stars like Ben Simmons and Luka Doncic have turned to gaming to stay connected with fans.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Luka Doncic has gotten quite used to playing in front of packed houses with the Dallas Mavericks

As one of the league's rising stars, he's found joy in the show he puts on and the electricity the crowd brings to his game. Now that he'll be playing in the NBA's restart, where no spectators are allowed, he's not quite sure how the environment will feel.

"It's going to be weird, so I don't know how I'm going to feel," Doncic said during a media Zoom call (h/t Mavs.com's Dwain Price). "Obviously it's going to feel really weird without the fans, but I'll just do the same routine, same as always."

The weirdness has become a refrain for many around the league who are preparing to head to Orlando, Florida, for the restart. Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has mentioned it. So have many others. 

Basketball has always been among the most intimate sports. In the best gyms, fans are right on top of the action, feeding into the pressure that comes with each moment and providing levity when needed. In just about every famous photo from an NBA game, there are thousands of fans in the background whose expressions illustrate the moment in ways that words can't.

As the league gets ready to crown a new champion, that won't be the reality this year.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Instead, fans will have to watch on TV—and potentially get the benefit of hearing more trash talking.

But it won't be the same. It can't be. And Doncic knows this. 

"I enjoy very much the fans in the gym," Doncic said. "As our opponents are playing at our home, there's always noise."

The Mavs will enter the restart with a record of 40-27 and should be secure in the seventh seed in the Western Conference, though there's still a chance they could move up over the remaining eight games before the postseason starts. 

If they win their second NBA title in 2020, they will have earned it as much as they did in 2011. But without fans there to see it in person, the league will have a tough time manufacturing the intensity that a packed house brings to an arena. 

Related

    Luka on Playing Without Fans

    Mavs star says 'it's going to be weird' playing without fans in Orlando but will 'do the same routine, same as always'

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Luka on Playing Without Fans

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA May Have 2nd Bubble

    Chicago bubble would be for the eight teams not going to Orlando, with camps and games starting in September

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA May Have 2nd Bubble

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    AD: Our Title Chances Are 'Higher'

    Anthony Davis says Lakers' chances at winning a title are 'higher' after hiatus: 'We're all rested'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD: Our Title Chances Are 'Higher'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    9 More NBA Players Test Positive

    ▪ Nine out of 344 players tested positive from June 24-29 ▪ 25 positive cases total since testing began June 23

    NBA logo
    NBA

    9 More NBA Players Test Positive

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report