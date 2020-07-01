Adam Silver Says NBA May Need to Delay Broadcasts to Censor Cursing

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

With no fans in attendance during the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, game sounds will come through in a whole different way without the usual ambient noise to drown them out.

That means trash talk will be easier to hear than ever, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver thinks the league may have to address, in some manner, the more colorful language that could make it onto television broadcasts, as he told Sean Gregory of Time:

"I think there's got to be some limits on the language. I think often players, they understand when they're on the floor, they're saying certain things to each other because it's so loud in the arena, they know a lot of it is not being picked up. They may have to adapt their language a little bit knowing what they say will likely be picked up by microphones and in all seriousness, we may need to put a little bit of a delay."

