Clippers' Paul George Talks NBA Restart, Playing Without Fans Amid COVID-19

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George said Thursday the excitement of restarting the 2019-20 season will help players overcome the unfamiliarity of not having fans at games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

George discussed the situation with actor Kevin Hart as part of the LOL Network's Cold As Balls: Cold Calls series on YouTube.

"I think it's going to go through stages," George said. "Yeah, when we first start back up everybody is weird about no fans being there. But I think honestly, bro, we going to be so excited to hoop again and so excited to play ball again that that's not going to matter."

Here's a look at the full conversation (fan discussion starts at the six-minute mark):

