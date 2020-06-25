Clippers' Paul George Talks NBA Restart, Playing Without Fans Amid COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 10: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers smiles prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors on March 10, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George said Thursday the excitement of restarting the 2019-20 season will help players overcome the unfamiliarity of not having fans at games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

George discussed the situation with actor Kevin Hart as part of the LOL Network's Cold As Balls: Cold Calls series on YouTube.

"I think it's going to go through stages," George said. "Yeah, when we first start back up everybody is weird about no fans being there. But I think honestly, bro, we going to be so excited to hoop again and so excited to play ball again that that's not going to matter."

Here's a look at the full conversation (fan discussion starts at the six-minute mark):

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

