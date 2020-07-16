Re-Drafting Every NBA Team’s Worst Draft Pick Since 2000

1 of 30

Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

The Pick: Shelden Williams (No. 5 in 2006)

Williams was the worst kind of tweener. He didn't have the perimeter skills to step away from the basket or the size, strength and length to be a force close to it.

The Hawks cut bait with Williams less than two seasons into his career in a four-players-and-a-pick-for-one trade for Mike Bibby. Williams played six seasons in the Association before walking away with career averages of only 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Re-Draft: Brandon Roy (No. 6)

While knee problems forced Roy off the floor after only 326 games, his rapid rise would have helped the Hawks take flight. He snagged Rookie of the Year honors and earned his first of three consecutive All-Star selections as a sophomore. Between 2008-09 and 2009-10, he was one of only six players to average at least 22 points, four assists and four rebounds.

His knees forced him into early retirement shortly thereafter, but his brief run of stardom would've been worth the pick for Atlanta. Slot him alongside Joe Johnson and Josh Smith, and the Hawks could've given opponents fits with an uptempo, versatile attack.