Giants' Evan Engram Ruled out of Preseason Finale After Suffering Calf Injury

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The New York Giants are down a tight end after Evan Engram was ruled out of Sunday's preseason game against the New England Patriots with a calf injury.

Mike Garafolo and Kim Jones of NFL Network provided more details on the injury:

Engram, 26, has had an up-and-down start to his career since being drafted No. 23 overall in 2017. He looked like a budding star as a rookie with 722 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 64 catches.

However, injuries have knocked the Mississippi product off track over the past three seasons. He's missed 13 games since 2018, including the final seven in 2019 because of a foot issue that landed him on injured reserve.

When Engram has been on the field, he's been productive. He averaged a career-high 5.5 receptions and 58.4 receiving yards per game in 2019 prior to the foot injury.

The tight end followed it up with his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020, totaling 63 catches for 654 yards.

Engram is expected to play a significant role in 2021 as well, although the latest injury could lead to more playing time for veteran Kyle Rudolph. Kaden Smith should also see extra snaps until the team is full strength.