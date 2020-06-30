SEC Media Days Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; No New Dates Announced

Lance King/Getty Images

The 2020 SEC Media Days, which were already moved to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic, have now been postponed from their scheduled time frame of July 13-16. No new dates were announced.

A conference spokesperson confirmed the news Tuesday to John Talty of AL.com, who noted the annual event featuring press conferences from football coaches and players will now likely take place either in late July or the first week of August.

