SEC Media Days Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; No New Dates Announced

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detail view of the SEC logo on a field marker during the game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

The 2020 SEC Media Days, which were already moved to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic, have now been postponed from their scheduled time frame of July 13-16. No new dates were announced.

A conference spokesperson confirmed the news Tuesday to John Talty of AL.com, who noted the annual event featuring press conferences from football coaches and players will now likely take place either in late July or the first week of August.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    SEC Media Days Postponed

    Annual media days will not happen as originally scheduled from July 13-16, new dates and times to be determined

    College Football logo
    College Football

    SEC Media Days Postponed

    al
    via al

    Arizona Pauses Plan of Bringing Student-Athletes Back

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Arizona Pauses Plan of Bringing Student-Athletes Back

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    UM HCs Taking Pay Cuts

    Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard will take 10% pay cut as part of effort to combat school’s projected $26.1M budget deficit

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UM HCs Taking Pay Cuts

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    RB Regrets Playing at Iowa

    Former Hawkeyes standout Akrum Wadley outlines mistreatment: 'Playing for Iowa football was a living nightmare'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    RB Regrets Playing at Iowa

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report