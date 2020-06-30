Dana White Teases 'Badass' Fight Island in Video Showcasing UFC's Preparations

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, UFC President Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday, April 9, on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Having already revealed the location for UFC's Fight Island, president Dana White provided more details on where the company will hold four events in July.

White shared a video Tuesday that highlighted the infrastructure being set up on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UFC has staged its shows without fans, first at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and then at its Apex training facility in Las Vegas.

White first told TMZ in April he was looking to move the UFC's operations to a private island, where it could house fighters and stage major shows. Fight Island became a reality June 9.

UFC 251 on July 11 will be the first pay-per-view at Yas Island.

Kamaru Usman will put the UFC Welterweight Championship on the line against Gilbert Burns in the main event. In addition, Alexander Volkanovski will defend the featherweight title against Max Holloway.    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night

    The fighters delivered on this action-packed night ➡️

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Angela Hill meets Michelle Waterson on UFC's Aug. 22 card

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Angela Hill meets Michelle Waterson on UFC's Aug. 22 card

    Mike Bohn
    via MMA Junkie

    DC Explains Miocic Eye Pokes; Allegations Are 'F--king Stupid'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    DC Explains Miocic Eye Pokes; Allegations Are 'F--king Stupid'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC 26 Opponents Run into Each Other 20 Years After Sharing Octagon

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC 26 Opponents Run into Each Other 20 Years After Sharing Octagon

    Nolan King
    via MMA Junkie