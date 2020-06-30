Dana White Teases 'Badass' Fight Island in Video Showcasing UFC's Preparations

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Having already revealed the location for UFC's Fight Island, president Dana White provided more details on where the company will hold four events in July.

White shared a video Tuesday that highlighted the infrastructure being set up on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UFC has staged its shows without fans, first at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and then at its Apex training facility in Las Vegas.

White first told TMZ in April he was looking to move the UFC's operations to a private island, where it could house fighters and stage major shows. Fight Island became a reality June 9.

UFC 251 on July 11 will be the first pay-per-view at Yas Island.

Kamaru Usman will put the UFC Welterweight Championship on the line against Gilbert Burns in the main event. In addition, Alexander Volkanovski will defend the featherweight title against Max Holloway.