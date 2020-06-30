Randy Moss Breaks Down Cam Newton to Patriots: Offense Will Be 'A Lot More Fun'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Tom Brady might be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but Randy Moss is optimistic Cam Newton can help unlock a new dimension of the New England Patriots offense.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots, who had otherwise done little to address Brady's departure this offseason.

During Get Up on Tuesday, Moss said he believes the Pats will be "having a lot more fun" in 2020. And calling upon his three-plus years under Bill Belichick, the Hall of Famer wondered whether the head coach can help iron out some of the flaws in Newton's game.

Moss was in a somewhat similar position to Newton when he arrived in New England in 2007. The Oakland Raiders traded him for a fourth-round pick, which was emblematic of how far his value had fallen. Over the next three years, Moss caught 250 passes for 3,765 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Newton is heading to the Patriots as a reclamation project. The Carolina Panthers released him in March when a trade failed to materialize, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported his contract with New England is a "bare-minimum deal."

The 31-year-old was limited to two games last season, having undergone shoulder surgery in January 2019 and then foot surgery in December.

While it didn't reach his 2015 MVP level, Newton's 2018 production was solid. He threw for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while running for 488 yards and four scores. The numbers are even more impressive when factoring in the nagging shoulder issue that eventually required surgery.

Andrew Luck showed how a onetime Pro Bowl quarterback can pick up where he left off once he finally gets healthy. After missing all of 2017, Luck threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2018.

Independent of Newton, the same concerns around the state of New England's passing game remain. The team didn't add an impact wide receiver, perhaps counting on a breakout from second-year wideout N'Keal Harry.

Newton's mobility will give opposing defenses something new to consider, though, potentially opening up space for his receivers.

While the three-time Pro Bowler isn't a sure thing heading into 2020, it's easy to see why Moss and others are getting excited about the prospect of Belichick and Newton together.