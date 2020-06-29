Shaq Barrett Will 'For Sure' Sign Bucs Franchise Tag If No New Contract Reached

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett said during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio Monday that he would sign his franchise tag if he and the team can't agree to a long-term contract extension by the July 15 deadline.

"We're still trying to work something out," he said. "The franchise tag, if I don't get nothing done, I'm going to sign that for sure. But it's just we're still trying to work to get something done and we're just going to wait as long as we could to try and get it done."

Barrett, 27, had a career year in 2019, posting 58 tackles, an NFL-leading 19.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and an interception. Heading into the year he had 14 career sacks. His monster year made him an easy selection for the Pro Bowl.

He said he is a little frustrated finding himself in this position at this point in the offseason:

"There is a little bit of frustration, because I do everything I could do and I tried to to make it as easy as possible so there wouldn’t be really nothing up in the air. But I guess I didn't do as much as I needed to do or as much as I thought I needed to do. I don't mind having my back against the wall, but I do love security a lot more."

It's understandable that Barrett is looking to get paid after such a massive season. From the Buccaneers perspective, however, handing out a megadeal following one big season—and four ho-hum seasons prior—is a major gamble. 

It's possible the team wants to see another big year before splashing the cash to ensure it wasn't a fluke. There is also the looming concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial uncertainty that would follow if play is suspended. 

Regardless, Barrett seems ready and willing to play out the season on his one-year tender.  

