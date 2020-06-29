Dylan Frittelli Tested Positive for Coronavirus, PGA Tour Announces

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Dylan Frittelli became the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus, the organization announced Monday:

Nick Watney, Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy have also tested positive and were forced to withdraw from tournaments. Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson are among those who withdrew from the Travelers Championship despite not testing positive.

Frittelli, 30, was set to fly to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic beginning Thursday, but he has withdrawn from the event. He said in the statement he is experiencing no symptoms except a "minor increase" in respiratory rate.

PGA Tour announced stricter protocols this week regarding COVID-19, with no player or caddie allowed on site without first passing a screening for the virus, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports. Players were also required to take a test before and after boarding flights, which helped detect the latest positive result.

Frittelli is currently the No. 105 player in the world rankings with one career PGA Tour victory and four international wins.

The South African missed the cut at the recent Travelers Championship in Connecticut but finished tied for eighth at the RBC Heritage one week earlier, giving him his third top-10 finish of the season. He won the John Deere Classic last July, helping him finish 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings.