Super Bowl 55 Odds: Patriots on the Rise After Reported Cam Newton Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after he rushed for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' title odds have been bolstered by Sunday's news that Cam Newton is signing with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal.

Per Caesars Palace, those odds now sit at 20-1.

So, where do the Pats stack compared to the other top teams in the NFL?

Well, they currently hold worse odds than the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1), Baltimore Ravens (7-1) San Francisco 49ers (15-2), the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (both 12-1)—and you just know that one hurts New England fans given Tom Brady's exodus—the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys (both 13-1), and Green Bay Packers (16-1)

They are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles, also at 20-1. With eight teams ahead of them in the odds, it seems Las Vegas isn't convinced the Patriots will be one of the NFL's top teams in 2020. Newton's job will be to change that narrative.

