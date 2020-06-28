NFLPA's Smith: Tom Brady, Bucs Workouts 'Not in the Best Interest Of' Safety

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2020

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the 11th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was critical of recent private workouts held by Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, saying they are "not in the best interest of player safety."

"Those practices are not in the best interest of player safety," Smith told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today. "They're not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp. And I don't think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season."

The union recently told players to halt private workouts amid spiking coronavirus cases across the United States. Brady and Wilson have both defied those orders, posting on social media about holding workouts with teammates.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

