NFLPA's Smith: Tom Brady, Bucs Workouts 'Not in the Best Interest Of' Safety

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was critical of recent private workouts held by Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, saying they are "not in the best interest of player safety."

"Those practices are not in the best interest of player safety," Smith told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today. "They're not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp. And I don't think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season."

The union recently told players to halt private workouts amid spiking coronavirus cases across the United States. Brady and Wilson have both defied those orders, posting on social media about holding workouts with teammates.

