Brett Favre 'Never Got the Sense' Aaron Rodgers 'Upset' by Jordan Love Selection

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy the Green Bay Packers picked Jordan Love—it just didn't have anything to do with the Utah State quarterback himself.

Brett Favre said he "never got the sense" Rodgers was upset about the team drafting a quarterback, just perhaps when they chose to do so.

"My discussions with Aaron, I never got the sense that he was upset that they had signed a quarterback but more so didn't get immediate help," Favre told TMZ Sports. "And it just sends the wrong message. I'm not saying it's the wrong pick, but based on what you're trying to do right now, it doesn't necessarily help. And that's kind of where he is with it."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.