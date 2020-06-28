Jabari Parker Investigated by Kings for Possible COVID-19 Quarantine Violation

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker was seen playing tennis without a mask in Oak Park, Illinois, days after it was revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, per TMZ Sports.

In response to that news, the Kings provided a statement to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee saying that they are looking into the matter.

"We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information," the statement read. "We have no further comment at this time."

Parker told Ben Stinar of The Big Lead that he had completed his in-house quarantine period prior to playing tennis and maintained his distancing from people on the court.

As Anderson noted, however, Parker's tennis playing may not have followed the league's COVID-19 rules:

"Any player who tests positive must refrain from exercise training for a period of two weeks from the date of the first positive test or the resolution of viral symptoms, whichever date is later. The player must remain in self-isolation until he produces two negative test results more than 24 hours apart and must undergo cardiac screening before he is allowed to resume training."

Parker had previously said that he was isolating himself in Chicago upon news of his positive test result, per Anderson. He also released a statement on Wednesday regarding his diagnosis:

"Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain. I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season."

Parker is one of three Kings players who have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, with center Alex Len and guard Buddy Hield being the others.

Sacramento is set to head to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to finish out a 2019-20 NBA season that has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kings and 21 other teams will play eight games apiece to finish out the 2019-20 regular season before the league runs a 16-team playoff that will go into October.

Parker, 25, was traded to the Kings in February with Len for center Dewayne Dedmon and a pair of second-round draft picks.

He played one game in Sacramento prior to the league's suspension due to injury and illness but was expected back for the team's scheduled game against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11. That game was canceled soon after the NBA decided to suspend its season that evening.

Parker averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019-20 prior to being traded.