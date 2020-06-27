Dana White Shows Image on Instagram of UFC Fight Island Octagon

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White posted a picture of Fight Island that showed an Octagon under construction on Yas Island, which is located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Yas Island is used to hosting major sporting events, as it is the home of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, White announced Yas Island as the location for four upcoming events: UFC 251 on July 11 and three Fight Night cards on July 15, 18 and 25.

UFC 251 will be a stacked card featuring the welterweight, featherweight and bantamweight titles on the line.

The UFC has been holding fights without fans at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas as well as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

White spoke about the move to Fight Island on June 9, per Okamoto:

"We're literally just going to Yas Island right now to pull off these fights, because the hardest thing to do right now is to get people into the country from other parts of the world. And we are a true global business; we're the only ones that are pulling off live sports right now. And if I continue to do fights in the United States, I'm gonna burn out all my American talent. So now we've got Yas Island ready to go; it's set up."

At UFC 251, Kamaru Usman will be defending the welterweight belt against Gilbert Burns, Max Holloway will attempt to retain the featherweight belt versus Alexander Volkanovski, and Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will fight for the vacant bantamweight belt.