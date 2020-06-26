Chris Paul on NBA Social Activism: 'This Isn't a Shut Up and Dribble Situation'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 26, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and NBPA President Chris Paul says people will continue to hear NBA players' voices amid the ongoing social justice movement as the league gears up for its restart July 30.

"You're going to continue to hear us," Paul told reporters Friday. "This isn't a 'shut up and dribble' situation."

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said in 2018 that LeBron James should "shut up and dribble" after he offered his feelings on President Donald Trump in an interview with ESPN's Cari Champion.

NBA players have used their platform to speak on systemic racism, police brutality and social injustice in recent weeks.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

