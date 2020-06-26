PGA's Denny McCarthy Tests Positive for COVID-19 at 2020 Travelers Championship

PGA's Denny McCarthy Tests Positive for COVID-19 at 2020 Travelers ChampionshipJune 26, 2020
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Denny McCarthy is the latest player on the PGA Tour to withdraw from this weekend's Travelers Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test.
McCarthy told Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel on Friday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus after waking "up in the middle of the night feeling achy and sore."
