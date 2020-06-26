PGA's Denny McCarthy Tests Positive for COVID-19 at 2020 Travelers Championship

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 26, 2020

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 25: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2020 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Denny McCarthy is the latest player on the PGA Tour to withdraw from this weekend's Travelers Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test. 

McCarthy told Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel on Friday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus after waking "up in the middle of the night feeling achy and sore."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: Travelers Championship

    Tap to follow all the action from TPC River Highlands

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: Travelers Championship

    ESPN
    via ESPN

    Travelers Championship Round 1 Recap 👉

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Travelers Championship Round 1 Recap 👉

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Mickelson in 2020 US Open with New Exemption Criteria

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Mickelson in 2020 US Open with New Exemption Criteria

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Memorial Confident in Plans for Fans' Return

    Golf logo
    Golf

    The Memorial Confident in Plans for Fans' Return

    Bob Harig
    via ESPN.com