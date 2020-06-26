Dustin Poirier Won't Chase Conor McGregor UFC Rematch; Wants Tony Ferguson Fight

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Dustin Poirier was one of the opponents Conor McGregor defeated on his way to superstardom, but the Diamond isn't interested in pursuing a rematch five years after their first bout.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Poirier said the payoff for a McGregor fight would be nice, but he's more interested in the UFC lightweight championship.

"I mean, I'd love to for the financial part of it, but I'm not chasing grudge matches at this point in my life," he said. "I'd rather fight Tony Ferguson and get closer to the title, but we'll see what happens."

McGregor's fight with Poirier in September 2014 was his fourth match in UFC. The Notorious One scored a TKO victory in the first round.

Poirier won the UFC interim lightweight championship in April 2019 with a unanimous decision win over Max Holloway.

In the title unification bout at UFC 242, Poirier was submitted in the third round by Khabib Nurmagomedov. He hasn't fought since that match last September but is expected to make his return to the Octagon on Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN against Dan Hooker.

Ferguson recently lost a bout for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 when Justin Gaethje scored a TKO in the fifth round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prior to his loss against Nurmagomedov, Poirier had gone unbeaten in six straight bouts dating back to 2017. The Louisiana native has just two losses in the past five years, compiling a record of 9-2 (one no contest) during that span.