LeBron James Celebrates Liverpool's 1st-Ever Premier League Title on Twitter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

U.S. and Miami Heat basketball player LeBron James looks on before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Tim Hales)
Tim Hales/Associated Press

Liverpool clinched their first Premier League title ever and their first domestic league title since the 1989-90 season on Thursday after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City.  

And one very famous fan of the club, part-owner LeBron James, showed the Reds some love on Twitter:

James has owned a 2 percent stake in Liverpool since 2011, so he's more than aware of the title drought the Reds just ended. Liverpool have now won 19 domestic league titles overall, and this is their first in the Premier League era, which began in 1992–93. 

James will be hoping to bring a title to his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, when the NBA season resumes in late July. That organization's title drought is a bit shorter than the one Liverpool just ended, with the last championship coming in the 2009-10 campaign. 

