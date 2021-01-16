Heat's Tyler Herro Won't Play vs. Pistons Because of Neck Injury

John Raoux/Associated Press

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro will not play Saturday against the Detroit Pistons because of neck spasms, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

The 20-year-old has averaged 17.6 points on 46.9 percent shooting (30.2 percent from three-point range) alongside 6.7 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game.

Herro helped guide the Heat to a much-improved 44-29 record last season after the team finished 39-43 the year prior. Miami cruised into the playoffs thanks in part to his efforts, which included 12 games of 20 or more points (and a high of 30).

Herro dominated in the playoffs en route to helping Miami reach the NBA Finals, where the Heat fell to the Los Angeles Lakers. He posted 16.0 points per game.

The former Kentucky star suffered numerous injuries in 2019-20, including a right ankle ailment that forced him out of the lineup for five weeks. A left knee bruise (two games) and a sprained right ankle (one game) kept him out for three more matchups.

The Heat are a far better team with him in the lineup (34-21 in 2019-20) than without (10-8), and they are already short-handed as it is.

Of note, Jimmy Butler will also miss the Pistons game because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. However, the team will welcome back center Bam Adebayo, who missed two games because of the NBA's health and safety protocols as well.